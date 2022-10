ST. LOUIS – She’s a poet, writer, model, and actress; you could say Kristen Elizabeth is a Renaissance woman.

She goes by KMoney the Poet, and has produced a number of written pieces and videos that address subjects like body-shaming, sexism, and self-harm. Her aim is to get people talking and to encourage readers and listeners to open their minds and to educate themselves on social issues.

TheKristenElizabeth.com