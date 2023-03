ST. LOUIS – AJ McQueen was sent to Houston, Texas, as a teen, and he says it was the best thing for him.

He was shot twice in the Baden neighborhood. Gradually the teen turn around his life and now he’s a successful poet, musician, and entrepreneur. He’s back in St. Louis playing at The Dark Room. Hear more about his life and get ready to be inspired.

AJ McQueen ‘Unplugged‘

The Dark Room – 3610 Grandel Square St. Louis, MO 63103

March 18 | Doors open at 9:30pm, show starts at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets: Metrotix.com