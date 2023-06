Brock Seals is a local musician, artist and activist. He started the Art, Mimosas and Pancakes and now it’s in its 8th year. Enjoy a night of music, art, pancakes by Dancakes and mimosas. See the works of art by area creatives and make a fun night of it!

Art, Mimosas and Pancakes

Saturday, July 8th at 8pm

The Hawthorn at 2231 Washington Avenue

Get your tickets now at Eventbrite.com