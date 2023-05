ST. LOUIS – Michael J. Fox has been living with Parkinson’s Disease for more than 30 years.

Apple TV + is out with a documentary about the actor’s challenges of living with the disease and how he’s been such a life-changing advocate for research and treatment of symptoms associated with the disease.

Movie critic Kathy Kaiser spoke about to this inspirational movie, and we also review a new film out called “The Book Club.”

