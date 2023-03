ST. LOUIS – Cocaine Bear continues to claw its way up in box office sales.

This movie is a horror-comedy flick loosely based off a story from 1985. An American Black Bear consumed millions of dollars of cocaine when a drug cartel plane crashed.

See if this box office dollars are nearly as high as the bear! Then Kathy reviews Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Phylicia Rashad.

