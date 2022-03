ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewing Company releases its new brew to benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. See where you can buy it starting March 29.

Then singer, Lizzo, is coming out with what she calls a huge announcement, and see who Wendy Williams is calling a thief, saying they took a bunch of Benjamins from her!

You can hear Judi weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.