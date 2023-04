ST. LOUIS – Nothing is really trash, it can always be repurposed with some creativity.

That’s what cardboard artist, Justin King, does with his artwork. You’ve seen his cardboard creation at The Sheldon’s Golf, the Galleries, and all over town. This Earth Day, be sure to see him at the City Museum!

CityMuseum.org

Cardboard Art Demo by Justin King

The City Museum

Sunday, April 23, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

justinkingdesigns.com