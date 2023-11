ST. LOUIS – The magic of Hanukkah returns with Brothers Lazaroff and friends at the 13th Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo, a beloved St. Louis holiday tradition, on Saturday, December 2, at 7 p.m. at Delmar Hall.

Who can’t resist the Latke Ladies making hot latkes on stage? Proceeds go to benefit ‘Camp Indigo Point,’ providing LGBTQ+ youth the chance to experience a community of peers in a fun, exuberant, affirming environment.

BrothersLazaroff.com