ST. LOUIS – Three days of fun at the Gateway Arch National Park will be happening August 11 through 13.

This is a free event that easy to attend and there’s plenty of parking. The festival is the only one of its kind to take place on the national park grounds.

Hear from the best blues musician around on Aug. 11-12 and cap off the weekend with an incredible Blues Brunch on Sunday, August 13

. Be sure to get your ticket for the brunch by visiting ArchPark.org/blues.

