ST. LOUIS – Circus Flora is celebrating its 36th year of fantastic performances.

For the past month, they have been performing at the Grand Center. See favorites like the Flying Wallendas, the Flying Cortes, the Daring Horseman, and some new acts like the aerial act of Sam and Louis.

The Trio Black Diamo visited to share what’s to come. If you haven’t been yet, you have until July 3rd and this Wednesday, June 29th is Pride Night. For more information, please visit CircusFlora.org