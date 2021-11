ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country music star Bryan White is a CMA, ACM, and Grammy winner. He made sure to get in town early, just to give us a preview of his concert tonight.

The concert, “Food for Christmas,” benefits local food shelters. Concert goers can donate canned goods which will be distributed locally. Great music for a great cause.

Best Western Premiere Alton

3559 College Ave, Alton, IL

For Tickets: 618-670-3394

www.BryanWhite.com