Dan Buffa talks with Channing Tatum and Liam Neeson on their latest movies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're looking to adopt a puppy, we know of one that is ready to get out of the shelter. One of our FOX 2 producers was looking at our Renewal by Andersen webcam inside the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood and spotted something unusual.

A four-legged escape artist was trying to jump the wall of his kennel. After a couple of tries he jumps into the kennel next to his. Then he jumps out altogether!