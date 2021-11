ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We all fall into ruts in life, including our date nights. But two local and very innovative women decided to turn the date night doldrums into date night dynamite.

Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas have the best ideas on what to do with your loved ones and where to go. They stopped with their top picks of dates. You can go to a Rec Hall and play like a kid again or go on a picnic that’s so pretty, be ready to make it into a holiday card.

