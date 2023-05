ST. LOUIS – Denise Thimes will be performing a special Mother’s Day concert at the Sheldon Music Hall this Sunday, May 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s a concert to honor and remember her mother, Mildred, who passed away from pancreatic cancer. This is the 27th annual concert, and it’s an afternoon you won’t want to miss!

For tickets, visit MetroTix.com or DeniseThimes.com.