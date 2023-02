ST. LOUIS – Dissociative Identity Disorder happens when people live through traumatic events like mass shootings or abuse.

The person’s personality splits in order to help that person survive. It’s called DID, and more teens are being diagnosed over the past few years. Writer Clinton Maul wrote a play called Different Shoes, and it’s play March 3 and 4 at the Sun Theatre at the Grandel Square.

Different Shoes

March 3 and 4 at 8:00 p.m.

Sun Theatre 3625 Grandel Square

Get tickets now $25 online $35 at the door