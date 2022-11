ST. LOUIS – Get your tickets to Disney’s Frozen at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

The successful Broadway hit starts Wednesday night and runs until November 13. There are extra performances each Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, we got an extra special treat. We spoke with the talented Elsa, played by Caroline Bowman and Anna, played by Lauren Nicole Chapman.

For tickets, please visit Metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.