ST. LOUIS – William Martin grew up in the church, played the drums, learned the piano and is now a successful rap artist. He stopped by with his 14-year-old son, Christian, and sang for us all while giving all of us a big dose of encouragement!

We can all use a little lift from time to time! Thank you, DJ TeamLilWill!

DJ TeamLilWill is a musician, artist, and public figure.

Check out his content at: DjTeamLilWill.com