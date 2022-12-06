ST. LOUIS – Most have seen the 1954 classic holiday movie, White Christmas with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

If you haven’t – no worries, because you can see it Tuesday night at the Westport Playhouse. What makes it extra fun, it’s a sing-a-long event, so you get to belt out your best version of ‘I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.’

Plus, there’s props and prizes you can win. To join in the fun, visit WestportPlay.com. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and plays again December 20.