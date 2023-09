ST. LOUIS – Singer and musician Devon Cahill is performing at The Sheldon on September 29.

Her band is part of a bigger show with two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz! He is releasing his fourth solo album.

Butz invited Cahill to be part of the performance that night! Today we get a preview!

Norbert Leo Butz Album Release at The Sheldon on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

