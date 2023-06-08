ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is blessed to have two soul legends in our city – Brian Owens and his dad Thomas Owens.

10 years ago they recorded a cover from the Sam Cooke hit, ‘A Change Is Gonna Come.’ It received over 100-million views on YouTube.

To celebrate this milestone, Brian and Thomas will perform in a Father’s Day Concert on June 18 at 6:00 p.m. It will be at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Portion of the proceeds with benefit MANUP Global.

If you can attend in person, it will be live-streamed! Get your tickets now!

BrianOwensSoul.com/duetswithdad