ST. LOUIS – At ERG Gallery you won’t find just paintings, there’s so much more including workshops, gatherings, and painting classes. ERG stands for Eclectic Retail Gallery and owner Eric Wilson brought some artwork and created a work of art on air. He said bring your paint, pictures, and music – they work with artists of all mediums. It’s your art, your way! Join them for a Mother’s Day Paint Party on May 7th and there’s a weekly gathering just for the guys.

ERG Gallery

10438 West Florrissant in Dellwood, MO 63136

ERG.Gallery