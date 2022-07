ST. LOUIS – Emily Cross is behind the works of art on her Etsy store, Cross Cut Papers.

She first got the idea after taking a printmaking class in college. Now she uses an Exacto knife to carve out with detail some wonderful works of art. To say there are stunning is an understatement. Put in order – especially if you own a pet, she loves to make a pet picture into a work of art.

Etsy.com/shop/CrossCutPapers