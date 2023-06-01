ST. LOUIS – Two of the funniest men are on-screen together in the film ‘About My Father.’

It stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro and is about a family weekend where everyone is just trying to fit into a new family dynamic. Then we also take a look at the animated film, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.

It picks up where the last movie back in 2018 left off. See how main character Miles Morales is called into action to save the world along with his love interest Ghost-Spider, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Movie critic Kathy Kaiser gives us her ratings for these summer films!

Facebook: Matinee Chat with Kathy Kaiser

Twitter: matineechat