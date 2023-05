ST. LOUIS – It’s the 10th movie of the Fast and Furious series.

Thursday, we spoke about Fast X making hair pin turns into theaters Friday. See how all is on the line – hopefully we won’t run on flats!

Then, we looked at the documentary It Ain’t Over. It’s about St. Louis native Yogi Berra – see why movie critic Kathy Kaiser gave this a high popcorn-rating!

