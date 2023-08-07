ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Fall in love with all the food and music of the Jewish culture at the 3rd Annual St. Charles Jewish Festival.
It’s this Sunday, August 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m! Until then, listen to the U City Klezmer Experience!
