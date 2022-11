ST. LOUIS – The Fabelmans are coming out this Thanksgiving.

It’s about how Steven Spielberg came to be the legendary filmmaker he is today. To celebrate, Chef Liz Schuster of Tenacious Eats cooks up some Thanksgiving Day sides that go with Spielberg’s top movies.

Here’s a sampling – Shark-cuterie for Jaws, Reece’s Pieces Pie for E.T, and mashed potatoes for Close Encounter of the Third Kind. Now that’s a great food encounter.

