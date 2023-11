ST. LOUIS – The Holdovers is about a grumpy private school teacher who must stay on campus with the students who have nowhere to go for the holidays.

The teacher thinks it’s going to be two weeks of trouble, but one student and the school cook change their minds. Then we all saw movies about Elvis Presley.

‘Priscilla’ is told through the eyes of Priscilla Presley. Hear more about these films from movie critic Kathy Kaiser.

FB: Matinee Chat with Kathy Kaiser