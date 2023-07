ST. LOUIS — Hear and experience one of the best blues festival August 11-13 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The 8th Annual Blues at the Arch is free and fun! Be sure to get your tickets to the Blue Brunch on August 13th. Today we have a treat, it’s the Robert Nelson Band. Robert is a jazz singer with a little touch of Dean Martin and Johnny Mathis!

