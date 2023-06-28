ST. LOUIS – Herbie Hancock, Thundercat and Smino are just a few huge musical acts coming to the 3rd Annual Music at the Intersection.

First buy tickets, then start mapping out your game plan to hear the country’s top musicians for two days over four stages. Plus, don’t miss out on the Intersessions Conference featuring artist workshops, panel discussions, and presentations from a heavy-hitting roster of influencers.

Music at the Intersection is Sept. 9 and 10

Intersessions Conference is Sept. 7 and 8 Get your tickets now!