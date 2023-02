ST. LOUIS – He’s a local musician who attended Central Vision and Performing Arts High School.

For all of you who are asking, “Where did he go to high school?” Deion Golliday is one talented artist who is performing Valentine’s Day at The Dark Room at The Grandel.

Get your tickets now at : MetroTix.com

February 14 Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m.

KranzbergArtsFoundation.org