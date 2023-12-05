ST. LOUIS – Strength, resilience, and beauty all wrapped up in a most creative expression – that’s what audiences will enjoy when they see MOTheR at COCA starting this Friday, December 8.

MOTheR is a new work by choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd. It centers on a mother and her four sisters, who serve as protectors of their family. They are magical agents of change and use their collective power to lead their family on a journey.

This production beautifully blends cultural contemporary dance to tell the story of five women who work to protect the prosperity of their children.

cocastl.org

December 8, at 7:00 p.m.

December 9, at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

December 10, 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

COCA at 6880 Washington Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63130