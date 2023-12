ST. LOUIS – They are a St. Louis tradition now because this group of groovin’ Santas brightens everyone’s day!

On Monday, we met Reggie Vanderson who formed this group of fun-loving, jolly St. Nicks. Be sure to give them a like and follow on Facebook: Dancing Santas and Instagram: dancingsantas.They are busy all holiday season, but you will see them around town! They are asking for donations to support the 100 Neediest Cases.