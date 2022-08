ST. LOUIS – Dave Farver and Jimmy Griffin – two of the best cover band musicians played for our “Band in the Box” segment.

Catch Dave and Jimmy at the Delmar Hall in the Loop this Friday at 8 p.m. Dave is part of two cover bands – King of Pain and Ashes to Stardust. King of Pain will play all the hits from Sting and the Police. Ashes to Stardust will have you rocking out to David Bowie’s hits. It’s going to be a fantastic show – don’t miss it.

King of Pain and Ashes to Stardust

Delmar Hall in the Loop

Friday, August 5th at 8 p.m.

Tickets: DelmarHall.com

Ticketmaster.com