ST. LOUIS – The Marvels punch their way into theatres Friday. Carol Dancers, AKA Captain Marvel, reclaims her identity and takes revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

Will this really be the final battle? Then we look at ‘Pain Hustlers,’ streaming now on Netflix. The movie is based on the real-life events of a new pharmaceutical company that convinces doctors to get on board with prescribing a liquid version of fentanyl.

See movie critic Kathy Kaiser’s take on both films!

FB: Matinee Chat with Kathy Kaiser