ST. LOUIS — Supe Granda of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils will be performing along with the Pat Liston Band. It’s all happening September 10th at The Factory in Chesterfield. Now before the band starts, there is the KSHE Classic Car show. Today is the last day you register your vehicle, so get that done today.

TheFactorySTL.com

TicketMaster.com