ST. LOUIS — She’s on her way, and we must give her, her flowers! Indie pop artist, Leah Marlene is so talented. Now if she looks familiar, that’s because you saw her on last year’s American Idol where she earned third place. Now she’s touring and making a stop tonight at The City Winery.

Show starts at 8pm. Raise a glass while listening to this talented musician!

Purchase ticket here: CityWinery.com

LeahMarlene.com