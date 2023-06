ST. LOUIS – Movie critic Kathy Kaiser has three picks to watch this weekend.

Harrison Ford started playing Indiana Jones when he was just 39-years-old. Now he’s 80 and the franchise is out with its movie – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny see if it’s dialing in on the action and adventure.

We also looked at Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken, and the docu-series from Netflix about Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Facebook: Matinee Chat with Kathy Kaiser

Twitter: matineechat