ST. LOUIS – What do you get when you mix clowns, jugglers, and unicyclists with space?

Why you should get Space: A Celestial Circus Show! It starts Friday night and goes through Sunday and then all next weekend, Sept. 15 and 16.

Find everything you would at a circus and then add in stunning photographs of deep space. It’s the unique event you will attend this season and a must-see!

Tickets are just $10 for this family-friendly event!

Space: A Celestial Circus Show

Florissant Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8-10 and 15-16

Florissantpac.com

Kinetictapestry.org/space