ST. LOUIS — Anthony “Redd” Williams is one of the best hip-hop dancers. It’s one thing to dance, but another to teach, and Anthony does both with excellence. He has his own dance studio on Olive Boulevard in U-City. Tonight and tomorrow, he’s having auditions for his dance company at the studio. Sign-in begins at 6 pm, with auditions at 7 pm.

Kode Redd Dance Studio

8324 Olive Blvd

University City, MO 63132

AnthonyReddWilliams.com

Or email: krdstl17@gmail.com