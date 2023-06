ST. LOUIS — Hear your favorite June Carter, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline favorites tomorrow night at the Sheldon. It’s a benefit concert for Gratitude House, a sober living home for women. They are expanding to add another facility in West County. Today we hear from tribute artists who sing the favorite songs of June Carter and Johnny Cash. This is a must-see show!

The Fabulous Carter, Cash and Cline Show

GratitudeHouseSTL.org

Saturday, June 3rd at 7pm at the Sheldon Concert Hall