ST. LOUIS – First, let’s just say ‘Strays’ is a new film coming to theaters Friday, and it’s hilarious.

However, we want to warn parents and caregivers that it’s not for younger kids. Be sure to watch our full review.

Then, for at-home viewing, there’s a cute romantic comedy out called ‘The Red, White, and Royal Blue,’ streaming on Amazon! Be sure to like and follow our movie critic, Kathy Kaiser!

Facebook: Matinee Chat with Kathy Kaiser

Twitter: matineechat