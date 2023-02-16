ST. LOUIS – It’s a summer of fun for the STL music scene.

St. Louis is a hub for some of the best concerts and music festivals. We spoke about this summer’s star-packed concerts that music lovers will love.

Pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kevin Johnson, stopped by with a preview of the Evolution Festival. Tickets will go on sale Friday for it and the hive is buzzin’ – Beyonce tickets also go on sale Friday as well.

Plus, don’t forget to hit up The Factory in Chesterfield, The Pageant in U-city and of course the Hollywood Casino who is hosting Shania Twain.

