ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Who doesn’t need a hug nowadays?

Javier Mendoza, AKA ‘Hobo Cane,’ recorded 20 songs in just four days in Nashville, Tennessee.

Javier is from St. Louis and now lives in Nashville, but he’s back to give us a listen to his new album, ‘Who Do You Love?’ Well, we love him!

Check out his album releasing performance on Oct. 21, at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets now at MetroTix.com.