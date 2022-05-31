ST. LOUIS — What are you doing for National Dinosaur Day? With the summer blockbuster, Jurassic World Dominion, coming out on June 10th, you could score advance screening tickets. Head to Apotheosis Comics and Lounge at the South Grand location tomorrow! They have a cool set up so you can take a selfie, and post it on social media for a chance to win advance screening tickets. Plus, shop inside Apotheosis because Wednesdays are also new comic book days! Now that’s a fun multi-tasking trip!

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

3206 S. Grand Blvd.

3359 S. Jefferson Avenue

ShopApotheosis.com

Jurassicworld.com