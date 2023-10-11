ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is home to world-renowned jazz vocalist Denise Thimes.

Denise is holding her 20th Annual Mildred Thimes Foundation Fall Benefit Concert. It’s Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Sheldon Concert Hall.

A special guest, actor Antonio Fargas, will be on hand to greet guests at the VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. Antonio is better known as “Huggy Bear” in the popular series Starsky & Hutch.

The concert benefits the Siteman Cancer Center for pancreatic cancer research.

Get tickets today at MetroTix.com