ST. LOUIS — Cortney Holland is a talented young woman who loves to study the art of break dancing. She’s been doing this for three years and wanted to share her time and talent with anyone who loves to dance. She is holding a dance cypher every Sunday at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park. She and another dancer, Anthony Rhodes, stopped by to create a dance cypher with Chelsea and showed her the art of break dancing! Cortney’s dance cypher is from 4pm to 9pm. Now that’s what we mean by dancing the night away!

Find Cortney Holland on Instagram: _imsaying

Find dancer Anthony Rhodes on Instagram: grid_leaders