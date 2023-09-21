ST. LOUIS – JW Global Foundation offers support and makes a way for community leaders to give back what they can to the community.

This week, workshops will be under way for students at the Grand Arts Academy. They will learn the art of comedy from Brandon Glover, better known as ‘Hot Sauce.’

Paul Niehaus will teach how to create and produce music. Ali Moseia, from JW Global Foundation, will teach acting skills by using visualization and meditation.

Be sure to catch Hot Sauce on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Sun Theater at 7:30pm for a fun show.

For more information on JW Global Foundation visit FB: JW Global Foundation