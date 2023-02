ST. LOUIS – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters Friday.

It’s Marvel’s latest film. Movie critic, Kathy Kaiser, gave her take on the film. See if it lives up to Marvel’s best.

The movie has Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas. Then Apple TV will have the film, Sharper Friday. It’s a psychological thriller starring John Lithgow, Julianne Moore, Sebastain Stan, and Justice Smith.

