ST. LOUIS – Local musician and songwriter Kendall Davidson, stopped by for one of our Band in the Box segments.

He grew up reading poetry and said his main passion is storytelling. You can hear that in his music and in his fourth album, ‘Somewhere in Between.’

He’s a rap artist but loves all types of music, and you can hear a little jazz, a little bluegrass in his storytelling songs. He’s a joy to listen to, so put your earbuds in and enjoy the music.

FB: Kendall Davidson

Instagram: kdfreshman