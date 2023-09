ST. LOUIS – Chelsea Haynes gets to kick up her heels with a few Columbian Folkloric Dancers.

You can see them at this year’s Hispanic Festival. It takes place at Soulard Park, right next to the Soulard Farmers Market. Be sure to head out for this 3-day festival from September 22 to September 24.

Taste authentic foods from Central America, see the new Hispanic Heritage flag by local artist Jose Garza and enjoy music from local and national artists.

HispanicFestivalSTL.com